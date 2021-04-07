March of The Living global memorial campaign Never Means Never!

While March of the Living will not take place this year in Poland, due to the covid-19 pandemic, virtual programs and a global campaign are already activating the Jewish world and beyond.

One of the most moving aspects of the March of the Living is the opportunity for participants to memorial plaques with personal messages on the train tracks at Birkenau. The public is invited to participate and have their personal message virtually placed against the backdrop of the infamous train tracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. Individual plaques and messages can be placed via a dedicated minisite https://nevermeansnever.com

In 2020 over 18,000 people from more than 70 countries took part in this meaningful campaign. This year Jewish world leader already sent their messages, among them Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, who has been in every single march since it's inception, Chairs of the Jewish Agency and KKL, Chair of Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center Natan Sharansky, Elie Horn, a Jewish philanthropist and many others.

Among the Jewish leaders who take part in the global campaign:

Amira Ahronoviz CEO and Director General of the Jewish agency , Israel Maimon · President and CEO of Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds, Sana Britavsky , Deputy CEO of the Genesis prize foundation, Hiam Freund CEO of Ezer Mizion, Yaakov Hagoel the Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Gidi Mark, CEO, Taglit-Birthright Israel and Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod - United Israel Appeal

Photo credit: MARCH OF THE LIVING

