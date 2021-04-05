The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Medicine and Morality: COVID-19 & the Holocaust - WATCH LIVE

During the event, Dr. Anthony Fauci will receive the Moral Courage in Medicine award.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
APRIL 5, 2021 03:14
The International March of the Living will host "Medicine and Morality" on April 7. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Join The Jerusalem Post for a special event in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day

Medicine and Morality: Lessons from the Holocaust and COVID-19

 

April 7 at 7 p.m. EST 


During the event, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President, will receive the “Moral Courage in Medicine” award
The event is co-presented by International March of the Living, the Maimonides Institute for Ethics and the Holocaust, the Miller Center at Rutgers University, the USC Shoah Foundation and Teva Pharmaceuticals


Tags Holocaust holocaust memorial day Anthony Fauci yom hashoah
