The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Montana Police call on community to help stop antisemitic vandalism

Antisemitic vandalism was spotted on a billboard off Highway 93, as well as on silos by downtown Kalispell, as well as on signs, doors and private buildings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 18:40
Antisemitism in the United States (photo credit: ADL)
Antisemitism in the United States
(photo credit: ADL)
Police are calling on the community to help find the people responsible for a recent series of antisemitic vandalism incidents in Kalispell, Montana, local CBS affiliate KTVQ reported Thursday.
Antisemitic vandalism was spotted on a billboard off Highway 93, as well as on silos by downtown Kalispell, as well as on signs, doors and private buildings.
Police are working to find those responsible, as these crimes could lead to significant time in jail, but according to police chief Doug Overman, it isn't known if the incidents are related, KTVQ reported.
Recognizing their lack of information, Overman has turned to the local community for help.
“This is where we’re asking for help from our community," he said, according to KTVQ.
"We have only so many eyes out in the field. Sometimes areas are not covered under camera. If someone has a camera that covers an area or has some eye witness information we would ask you to please come forward with that.”
He added that “We don’t want this to occur in our community. We don’t want this to be the message about what Kalispell stands for. If we can get there and intervene and maybe change the trajectory somewhere, we would love to do that.”
Cherilyn DeVries, community organizer for the nonprofit Love Live Here in the Flathead Valley, called on the community to speak out if they spot antisemitic messages.
“A lot of people want to believe oh it’s just vandalism, if you just ignore it, it will go away. No it doesn't," DeVris said, according to KTVQ.
"This kind of stuff needs sunlight on it, it needs to be exposed for the hateful damaging rhetoric that it is.”


Tags United States police vandalism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by