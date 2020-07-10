The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Neo-Nazi, far-right groups encourage followers to infect Jews and Muslims

The reports refer to different extremist groups in the UK, including far-right, far-left and Islamist extremists, all exploiting the public health crisis to promote hatred towards others.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 10, 2020 20:54
German Neo-nazi (photo credit: REUTERS)
German Neo-nazi
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Neo-Nazi groups and far-right extremists have been using the coronavirus pandemic to pursue their own ideological agendas and objectives, while encouraging their infected followers to "deliberately infect Jews and Muslims," according to a research the UK Commission for Countering Extremism published on Thursday.
"Since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Commission for Countering Extremism has heard increasing reports of extremists exploiting the crisis to sow division and undermine the social fabric of our country," as stated in the report's introduction.
The reports refer to different extremist groups in the UK, including far-right, far-left and Islamist extremists, all exploiting the public health crisis to promote hatred towards others.
The research lists different conspiracy theories that have surrounded the spread of the coronavirus and supported the spread of hatred towards certain groups, primarily minorities.
One conspiracy theory "suggest[s] the virus is part of a Jewish plot," while others target Muslims, claiming that by keeping mosques open, they "are spreading the virus as an attack on Western values," the report reads.
Other popular conspiracy theories blame 5G technology and Bill Gates, believing he created the virus to reduce the world population.
But perhaps the most alarming, are the reports of far-right activists and Neo-Nazi groups promoting anti-minority narratives by encouraging users to deliberately infect groups, including Jews.
The report continues by emphasizing the role of social media platforms in spreading the conspiracy theories and the hate that they generate, noting that "despite efforts from social media companies, harmful content is still spreading on their platforms."
The report ends by calling on the public to actively stand against the disinformation that is spreading across social media.
"Delivering events, campaigns and projects based on inclusion, shared values and community cohesion – both online, and where possible offline – are vital to help build resilience to extremism and to prevent extremists from gaining a foothold."


Tags United Kingdom neo-nazi extremism Coronavirus conspiracy theories
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's ministers need to do their job By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVITCH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by