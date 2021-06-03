Neo-Nazis aligned with German-Muslims of Syrian, Lebanese origin v Israel

The interior ministry of Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, announced last month that “strange alliances” were formed to launch antisemitic protests against Israel's self-defense war against Hamas, including a coalition of German neo-Nazis parties and Germans of Syrian, Turkish and Lebanese origin.The German journalist, Stefan Frank, who reports on contemporary antisemitism in the federal republic, listed last week the alliance of antisemitic organizations and groups on the website of the Swiss news outlet Audiatur. The antisemitic network involves “Young people from Syria and Lebanon who join forces with right-wing extremists [Turkish] Grey Wolves,” according to the interior ministry.“Turkish supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood traditionally support Hamas, who conducted a missile war against Israel,” noted the interior ministry, adding “Also the right-wing extremist scene (neo-Nazis, NPD, and The Right) showed solidarity with Palestine.”The NPD is an abbreviation for the main neo-Nazi party in Germany, The National Democratic Party of Germany. The Right is a small neo-Nazi party. Both the NPD and the Right support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel.Germany’s parliament declared BDS an antisemitic campaign in 2019. The EU and the US designated Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, a foreign terrorist organization.A North Rhine-Westphalia government spokeswoman said the alliance between neo-Nazis and German Arabs had "nothing to do with the fact that the right-wing extremists suddenly became friendly to the Arabs. It's just the expression of a deep hatred of Jews."
The spokeswoman listed some outbreaks of Jew-hatred in during Hamas' war against Israel.In the city of Düsseldorf, a Jewish remembrance stone and an Israeli flag were burned at city hall. Perpetrators burned an Israeli flag across from the synagogue in the city of Bonn. A rocked was also tossed at the glass above the entry door to the synagogue.In the city of Münster, Israeli flags were burned in front of the Synagogue.An Israeli flag was burned in the city of Solingen. In the town of Dinslaken, an Israeli flag was stolen from city hall and later burned at the market square. German law prohibits the burning of nation state flags.Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, described the massive outbreaks of Jew-hatred as a "disgrace," adding that "I have always hoped that in this Parliament there is no need to talk about burning Israel flags and deeply anti-Jewish slogans. But it is so. It's disturbing, terrifying, worrying. But one thing is clear: the mandate to us and to me to take even more decisive action against antisemitism and against all forms of contempt for humanity is reinforced by this."