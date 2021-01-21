The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New Austrian national antisemitism strategy presented to ministers, EU officials

Measures will triple budget for security of Jewish institutions and coordination platform for nationwide govt coordination to combat antisemitism.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 21, 2021 15:32
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A new national strategy for combating antisemitism in Austria was presented to Austrian ministers and officials on Thursday morning to bolster the security and safety of the Jewish community in the country.
The new strategy will see the creation of a new coordinating staff unit in the federal chancellery, the central body of Austrian governmental institutions, to tackle antisemitism and its consequences, a tripling of investments in the protection of Jewish institutions, and possible legislative amendments.
The national strategy was presented to the Federal Minister of European Affairs and national coordinator on combating antisemitism Karoline Edtstadler, as well as the European Commission’s coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life Katharina von Schnurbein.
“Even though it is impossible to undo the atrocities of the past, the Austrian government is trying to fulfil its historical responsibility and will do anything it takes in order to protect Jewish life and culture,” reads the new national strategy document.
“For that reason, it is of utmost priority for the Austrian government to take further measures in order to guarantee security and safety for Jewish citizens and classify combatting all forms of antisemitism an important pillar of its work,” it says.
Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Communities of Austria, said at the presentation of the document that the new strategy “makes explicit that the fight against anti-Semitism is not primarily the task of the Jewish community, but of the entire nation,” and that the Austrian government is serious in its efforts to combat the problem.
Deutsch noted that in 2019 there were 550 antisemitic attacks in the country, including a rabbi who was threatened with a knife, Jewish children verbally assaulted on a bus, and the daubing of swastikas on synagogues.
Under the plan, some €4 million will be provided annually for the protection of Jewish institutions and the promotion of Jewish life.
The Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research will establish a centre for research on antisemitism with the Austrian Academy of Sciences, while a coordination platform will be created to enable cooperation between the federal government, federal provinces, municipalities, corporations, civil society institutions and NGOs, as well as sports and youth organizations and other institutions, on combating antisemitism.
Legislation pertaining to Austria’s denazification and Holocaust denial law of 1947 as well as on hate symbols will be evaluated and, if necessary, amended.



