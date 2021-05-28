New Yorkers rally in support of antisemitic violence victim

Thousands of people rallied in New York on Thursday in solidarity with Joseph Borgen, a victim of antisemitic violence , as well as to condemn antisemitic attacks by pro-Palestinian activists that occurred in the city in recent weeks, as reported by the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC).

Borgen, who only recently left the hospital, attended where he met with Jewish community leaders and speakers at the outdoor event, including from SWC, elected officials and rabbis.

“I want to hopefully prevent what happened to me from happening to anyone. [The attackers] They're still out there. They said they want to hurt me again. They can come after me again. I see someone chasing me from behind. I turn around trying to process everything. All of a sudden, I'm surrounded by a whole crowd of people,” said Borgen.

The event's organizers also sought to gain 10,000 signatures in order to promote changes to New York's and the Federal government's hate crime laws that would increase punishment, and to encourage social media companies to block antisemitic content on their platforms.

“Whether it’s the Republicans that say mask wearing is like the Holocaust or the Democrats who say Israel is a terrorist organization, they are wrong,” said US Congressman Tom Suozzi to the crowd at the event.

Speakers at the event included NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Jessica Corey, Acting Israeli Consul general Israel Nitzan, Selvena Brooks Power, NYC Councilmember representing the Rockaways and WW2 Veteran and SWC Board of Trustees Member Marty Rosen, among others.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}