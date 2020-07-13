Nick Cannon propagated antisemitic conspiracy theories on his podcast

Actor and TV host Nick Cannon has been seen spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in a video that has resurfaced and been circulated on social media, Jewish Insider reported.On an episode of his YouTube podcast "Cannon's Class," Cannon – currently the host of Fox's The Masked Singer and previously the host of NBC's America's Got Talent – interviewed Richard Griffin.
Also known as Professor Griff, Griffin was once a member of the rap group Public Enemy. However, he was kicked out of the group in the late '80s after making antisemitic comments in interviews. These interviews included a 1989 interview with The Washington Times, where he claimed that Jews are to blame for “the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”In the interview on Cannon's Class, which notably seems to have been filmed in 2019 and reposted to his channel a few weeks ago, Griffin said that he was “speaking facts” about “the Cohens and the Moskowitzes,” and said that “I’m hated now because I told the truth.” Cannon praised the rapper for having “the most substance and weight in speaking unapologetically… and you stuck to your guns,” Jewish Insider reported.In the interview, after Griffin said semetic people and languages “have absolutely nothing to do with any white people,” Cannon said that “The semitic people are black people,” with both saying that the label of antisemitic is a tool to silence criticism, according to Jewish Insider. The actor and TV host also said that “it’s never hate speech, you can’t be antisemitic when we are the semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright,” adding that “we are the true Hebrews.”Cannon also spoke about conspiracies linking Zionists, the Rothschilds and the Illuminati, and praised controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, saying “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting… for whatever reason, he’s been demonized.” This is not the first time Cannon has faced criticism over his views, however. In 2013, the antisemitism watchdog Anti-Defamation Leagued slammed Cannon for appearing in a New Black Panther Party video, which the watchdog has called “the nation’s largest antisemitic and racist black militant group,” Jewish Insider reported.
