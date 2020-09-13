No antisemitic crimes in Bulgaria throughout 2019, report suggests

There were no antisemitic crime convictions in Bulgaria throughout the course of 2019 - the second year in a row - according to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).FRA released a report on September 10, which documents antisemitic incidents that have occurred in the European Union from 2009 to 2019. There were, however, nine antisemitic incidents reported in 2019 by Bulgaria’s National Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism Deputy Minister Georg Georgiev and the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria - six of which forwarded to a prosecutor's office.According to the report, there have only been seven antisemitic crime convictions in Bulgaria throughout the ten-year range on the report - one in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, two in 2015. The report adds that the manner with which many European countries report and document antisemitic incidents impedes the FRA from collecting satisfactory data.“The inadequate recording of hate crime incidents, including those of an antisemitic nature, coupled with victims’ hesitance to report incidents to the authorities, contributes to the gross under-reporting of the extent, nature and characteristics of the antisemitic incidents that occur in the EU,” the report said, according to Sofia Globes.The report further notes that the skewed data impedes lawmakers to combat antisemitism appropriately, or examine the effectiveness of policies already in set place."Incidents that are not reported are not investigated or prosecuted, allowing offenders to think that they can carry out such attacks with impunity," said the report, according to Sofia Globes. "Victims who do not report their experiences to authorities may also not receive relevant information about available assistance." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The FRA notes antisemitic crimes can consist of examples such as verbal or physical assault, harassment, threats, discrimination, vandalism, among others."Antisemitic incidents and hate crimes violate fundamental rights, especially the right to human dignity, the right to equality of treatment and the freedom of thought, conscience and religion," the report stated, according to Sofia Globes.