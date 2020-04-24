NY man claimed Jews responsible for coronavirus, charged with harassment

Claiming Jews are responsible for the coronavirus, a New York City man has been charged with bias intimidation and harassment following two confrontations with a Jewish man at a Dunkin’ Donuts in New Jersey.

Afrim Haxhaj, 30, of Queens, told the Jewish man at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Fort Lee on Monday to leave while saying Jews are responsible for the coronavirus , the Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice reported. He also told the Jewish man not to come back.

Haxhaj allegedly confronted the Jewish man again the next day at the same store, saying “he does not want Jews in his neighborhood and bumping his chest into the victim,” state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said, according to the Daily Voice.

The Jewish man left the store and called police, according to the report.

The Fort Lee Police Department announced the charges on Tuesday.