NY to direct hate crimes unit to investigate antisemitic graffiti at NYU

"This is not who we are as New Yorkers and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation immediately," said the NY Governor's Office.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 13:20
Antisemitic graffiti on an Australian Jewish cafe (photo credit: screenshot)
Antisemitic graffiti on an Australian Jewish cafe
(photo credit: screenshot)
Following the recent appearance of antisemitic and racist graffiti scribbled across the side of a New York University (NYU) buidling, the state government has decided to direct the Hate Crimes Task Force to assist with investigations.
"I am appalled to see media reports of hateful antisemitic and anti-Black graffiti scrawled on the side of an NYU building," the NY Governor's Office said. "The fact that Rosh Hashanah begins tonight makes this bigoted graffiti all the more hurtful, as does the placement on a building dedicated to education.
"This is not who we are as New Yorkers and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation immediately."
The graffiti itself was found on an NYU Silver Center for Arts and Sciences building in Greenwich Village, and the suspect appears to be a heavyset man who on the day in question was wearing a gray hat and a white bandana covering his face.
"Jews = N*****s" and "Kill the N****r," the graffiti said, according to New York Daily News.
NYU said in a statement that "the university is disgusted by the racist and [antisemitic] graffiti scrawled on one our classroom buildings,” Beckman said in a statement. “NYU’s is a diverse, inclusive campus. The views associated with these words and symbols are utterly at odds with the NYU community’s values. Our community stands united in opposition to this vile message."


