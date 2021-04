As a bioethicist, I have engaged in many discussions over the past year regarding questions of public health and the relationship between health and politics. The pandemic has raised issues regarding immigration and social disparities of heath, as well as questions of who should take priority in being treated or vaccinated. All of these questions assume social and political goals and values, even when they are not stated explicitly. These conversations have also been framed in terms of public health, often at the expense of seeing individuals as individuals rather than as part of an interest group. The most dangerous similarity of today’s public discourse to that of a century ago is in the merging of medical authority and political power. The medicalization of social issues occurs when medical terminology sets the terms of the debate and health professionals are put at the forefront in public discussions. Just watch any news channel and we see how this has occurred—from pandemic coverage to the use of the metaphor that racism is a virus, from using racist terminology about the origins of the coronavirus to assaulting Americans whose family has emigrated from those areas. The politicization of the medicine—which in our case has been exacerbated by the pandemic—has created social angst and political ire that leaders have tried to use to their advantage and have left democratic institutions vulnerable.