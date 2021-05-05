Overland Park killer dies while a book about his victims is published

The white supremacist who murdered three people outside Jewish institutions in Overland Park , Kansas, in 2014, died on the same day that the daughter and mother of two of his victims published a book memorializing their lives.

Frazier Glenn Miller, also known as Frazier Glenn Cross, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility near Wichita, the Kansas City Fox4 affiliate reported. He was 80 and believed to have died of natural causes.

Miller was convicted in 2015 of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Reat Underwood, 14, and his grandfather, William Corporon, 69, outside the Jewish Community Center of Kansas City in Overland Park, as well as Terri LaManno, 53, outside the Village Shalom assisted-living facility in April 2014. None of the victims were Jewish, but Miller assumed they were when he shot them.

Mindy Corporon, the mother of Underwood and daughter to Corporon, published her account of their lives and her counseling of other families who have been victims of violence. “Healing a Shattered Soul: My Faithful Journey of Courageous Kindness after the Trauma and Grief of Domestic Terrorism” does not mention Miller’s name.

Her publicist released a statement that also omits his name.

“The murderer took the lives of two Methodists and a Catholic while intending to murder Jews,” Corporon said in the statement. “No one should have lost their lives at his hands. We are neither happy nor sad. He stole so much from our family, but he didn’t steal our hearts or our dignity. He did not steal our memories, the love that sustains us or the ability to offer forgiveness and kindness in the face of such tragedy.

Miller was sentenced to death. In March he asked a court to overturn his death sentence, saying the sentencing court should not have allowed him to represent himself.