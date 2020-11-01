The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pace University adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

Jewish students make up 10% of undergraduates at the New York City-based university, though it isn't free of antisemitic incidents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 04:12
Pace University. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pace University.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Pace University student government passed a resolution Wednesday adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.
The resolution, viewed by JNS, states that the student government of the New York City-based university "was created as a forum for students to voice their opinions on issues presented" by the students, faculty and administration. In addition, the university “aims to create and sustain a living-learning community that embraces diversity in all its forms, challenges habits and assumptions underlying the structures of power, privilege and injustice, and works to ensure that we are inclusive, welcoming and empowering to all our members.”
Jewish students make up 10% of undergraduates at the New York City-based university, according to Hillel International. This includes a branch of Hillel International and a chapter of the group Students Supporting Israel (SSI), the president of which, Eden Litvin, was the one who introduced the resolution, JNS reported.
“Jewish students constitute an important part of the broader Pace University community, yet remain distinguishable from the majority by common ethnic, religious and cultural characteristics,” the resolution states, adding that its Jewish community represents “a distinct and significant cultural community within the university, which Pace University is charter-bound to support, protect and defend.​” However, Jews and Jewish institutions remain the primary victims for religious-based hate crimes in the US, JNS reported.
The resolution also cited a rising spike in antisemitic incidents in recent years. These included the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018, the Chabad of Poway shooting, the Jersey City kosher supermarket shooting and even an incident oon the Pace University campus in 2019, which saw a building vandalized with a Star of David drawn in feces, JNS reported.


