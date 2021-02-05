Paris adopts the IHRA definition of antisemitism



Nous saluons le du Conseil de Paris à l'initiative du @GpeChangerParis adoptant la définition de @TheIHRA qui établit le lien entre la haine d' & l'antisémitisme. Merci @Anne_Hidalgo & aux groupes qui ont soutenu ce vote essentiel pour le combat contre la haine et le boycott pic.twitter.com/PyKKOTaWiB February 4, 2021

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}





Notre vote en L’antisémitisme n’est pas une opinion, c’est un délit.Notre vote en #ConseilDeParis visait à le rappeler solennellement et à redire notre condamnation sans appel de tout propos ou acte antisémites, y compris quand ils se dissimulent sous les traits de l’anti-sionisme. https://t.co/gmPunJpvEm February 4, 2021



https://t.co/743spl5adz pic.twitter.com/NnlGiO6oPv Il est possible de critiquer la politique israélienne mais pas de contester la légitimité de l'existence d'Israël comme Etat. J'ai exprimé au #ConseildeParis notre vote favorable à cette définition de l'antisémitisme prenant en compte une certaine forme d'antisionisme. @GroupePEC February 4, 2021

"We are the city in which the Vel d'Hiv roundup took place, we are the city in which a European Jewish community has settled down and made this city its city and the Republic its Republic, and this history commits us, "she continued.The Israeli Embassy in Paris welcomed the adoption of the IHRA definition on Twitter.Audrey Pulvar, Paris' deputy mayor tweeted after the adoption that "Antisemitism is not an option, but a crime," adding that the vote of the Municipality of Paris during Thursday's Council was intended to recall this and to reiterate [the] condemnation of any antisemitic words or acts, including when they disguise themselves under anti-Zionism.Submitted to a vote at the initiative of lawyer and 16th Paris District Mayor Francis Szpiner, the resolution was supported by many, among them Senator Remi Féraud, from the "Paris en commun" group, who expressed his full support in the adoption of the definition.