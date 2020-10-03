Paris kosher restaurant torn apart, vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

The Union of Jewish Students of France, or UEJF, posted a video to Twitter showing the damage on Friday.



« Hitler avait raison » sur les murs d’un restaurant en France en 2020.

5 ans après les attentats, l’insécurité des juifs de France est à son paroxysme. Horreur et indignation face au saccage antisémite d’un restaurant casher rue Manin dans le 19e.« Hitler avait raison » sur les murs d’un restaurant en France en 2020.5 ans après les attentats, l’insécurité des juifs de France est à son paroxysme. pic.twitter.com/sGt5yr7nii October 2, 2020

The phrases spray painted on the walls of Mac Queen hamburger restaurant on Manin St. of the 19th district of Paris included “Hitler was right,” “Jewish homos,” “Jews get out” and “Free Palestine.”

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin quickly denounced the incident, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter: “I condemn with the utmost firmness this hateful act of vandalism. The Jewish community has my full support. We will not tolerate this.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });