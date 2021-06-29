Police find swastika painted on tree in New York town

Bay Ridge police were notified of a swastika painted on a tree outside a residence in the New York town on Sunday morning, according to the Brooklyn Paper.Police don't have any current suspects, however, CCTV footage shows a group of teens in the area around the crime scene within the time in question. It is believed the suspects painted the swastika at around 1am on June 27, on 85th street between 4th and 5th avenue, police said.“Greatly upset that a swastika was found in Bay Ridge & even more disturbed that video shows it was done by young teens,” wrote Senator Andrew Gounardes, who represents the area, on Twitter.It was immediately removed by the city council, once being brought to attention.“I had it removed as soon as it was brought to my attention. Based on video footage, it looks like it was done by young teens,” said councilman Justin Brannan, according to the Brooklyn Paper. “The swastika is a symbol of antisemitism, hatred, mass murder, and terror and its appearance must be taken seriously even if it was the work of some young kids. Spray painting a swastika is not a joke or some silly prank.”Governor Andrew Cuomo intends to have the incident investigated as a hate crime.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“I am disgusted to learn that a swastika was spray-painted on a tree in Bay Ridge, and I thank the members of the local community for doing all of us a service and removing it from sight,” Cuomo said, according to the report. “These ignorant anti-Semitic hate crimes against our Jewish brothers and sisters are an attack on all New Yorkers.”