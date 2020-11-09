Presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany call to end antisemitism

President Reuven Rivlin, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeie released a clip together on Sunday ahead of an event marking the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht.In the clip, the presidents can be seen calling on people to fight antisemitism. “Eighty-two years since Kristallnacht, and the dark shadows of the past have not disappeared from our streets," the presidents said together."We will stand against hatred. We will stand against racism, against antisemitism. We will stand together in Vienna, in Jerusalem, in Berlin. Never again means never again. Let there be light.”
The presidents release the clip ahead of a global memorial event that will take place Monday at the Israeli President's Residence. The event will be livestreamed on Rivlin's social media channels.
