Rapper Ice Cube tweets mural critics have called antisemitic

British journalist Michael Segalov, who wrote about the issue in 2018, tweeted at Ice Cube to say the the image was antisemitic.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JUNE 9, 2020 03:08
Rapper Ice Cube poses by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rapper Ice Cube poses by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
(photo credit: REUTERS)
(JTA) — Rapper Ice Cube tweeted an image of a mural that was removed from a wall in London in 2012 after complaints that the image was antisemitic.
In the tweet, the image, which depicts several men sitting around a Monopoly board resting on the backs of naked black and brown men, is captioned: “All we have to do is stand up and their little game is over.”
The tweet, which came amid a torrent of expressions of support from the rapper for the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days, has been liked nearly 50,000 times and retweeted more than 19,000 times since it was posted on Saturday.
The image by Los Angeles artist Mear One was painted on a building in London’s East End in 2012. It was removed after complaints, but future-Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the time tweeted his support for artist’s right to display it. He later backtracked.
 

British journalist Michael Segalov, who wrote about the issue in 2018, tweeted at Ice Cube to say the the image was antisemitic.
Ice Cube later tweeted that he was “very concerned about the table in this image,” but did not remove it.


