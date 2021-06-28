The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Report finds rise in antisemitic incidents in Germany

Report by Federal Association RIAS finds more antisemitic incidents in 2020 than 2019, including COVID-related incidents

By LAUREN MORGANBESSER  
JUNE 28, 2021 20:34
ARE WE doing enough to confront antisemitism? (photo credit: REUTERS)
ARE WE doing enough to confront antisemitism?
(photo credit: REUTERS)
There were more antisemitic incidents in Germany in 2020 than 2019, according to a report published Monday.
The report was published by the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (Federal Association RIAS). It reported 1,909 antisemitic incidents in the country last year. Of the cases, there was only one of extreme violence, as well as 39 assaults, 167 cases of damages and desecration of property, and 1,449 cases of abusive behavior.
The report documents an average on 159 incidents per month in Germany in 2020, which makes over five incidents per day.
Of the regional reporting offices that participated in documentation, three of the four reported more antisemitic incidents than the year before, with a rise of 30% in Bavaria, 13% in Berlin and 3% in Brandenburg.
According to Kim Robin Stoller, the director of the International Institute for Education and Research on Antisemitism (IIBSA), “The massive mobilization of antisemitism from different social and political milieus poses an increasing danger. Therein lies the dangerous dynamic of antisemitism. As the report shows, growing antisemitism from the right-wing extremist milieu was joined by antisemitic conspiracist mobilization in the context of the pandemic.”
Over a quarter of incidents (489) were related to coronavirus, including antisemitic content at rallies against COVID measures and conspiracy myths about the origins of the pandemic. In one incident in Berlin in May, a man shouted at two recognizably Jewish walkers: "Aren't you ashamed of what you've done, you Jews?"
There were also a variety of incidents of Holocaust denial. This includes a gathering in Berlin in August of Reichsbürger, a group of far-right extremists, who demanded the release of convicted Holocaust-deniers and the end to the "occupation of Germany by a Talmud-Jewish-Vatican company." Over 500 of the demonstrators overcame police barriers in front of the Reichstag building and occupied the stairs of the main entrance.
About a third (33.7%) of all incidents nationwide took place online.
In response to the report, Benjamin Steinitz, the executive director of Federal Association RIAS, said “Conspiracist milieu during the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-Israel activists during escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, plus the constant threat from right-wing extremism: Danger to Jews comes from many sides. Antisemitism is still multifaceted in Germany, and open expression of this hate is increasingly normalized. No matter in what form it must be resolutely ostracized and rejected.”
The full report can be accessed at here.


Tags germany diaspora antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust restitution: For Poland, none is too much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by