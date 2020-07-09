Russian FM plugs book blaming downed Malaysian Jet on 'Jewish Illuminati'

Director of Information and Press for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova spoke to media on July 2 about the 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) crash, in which the plane heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over Ukraine by a Russian-produced Buk surface-to-air missile and all 283 passengers and 15 crew were killed. A Dutch-led investigation held Russia responsible, while Russia says Ukraine is responsible for allowing civilian flights in a war zone. A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry promoted a book featuring an antisemitic conspiracy theory in an official press conference last week.Director of Information and Press for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova spoke to media on July 2 about the 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) crash, in which the plane heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over Ukraine by a Russian-produced Buk surface-to-air missile and all 283 passengers and 15 crew were killed. A Dutch-led investigation held Russia responsible, while Russia says Ukraine is responsible for allowing civilian flights in a war zone.

Zakharova mentioned a book on the topic recently published in Malaysia, which she said indicates that Malaysians are “increasingly eager to form their own opinion about the crash,” free of Western biases and political motivations.

She added that Russian experts shared information with the author.

Russian aviation expert Vadim Lukashevich determined, based on Zakharova’s description, that the book is Membongkar Misteri Tragedi MH370 & MH 17: Angkara Yehudi Dajjal Illuminati by Syed Mahadzir and Syed Ibrahim. The title means “Uncovering the Mystery of Tragedy MH370 & MH 17: The Jewish Illuminati Antichrist's Journey,” in Malay.

The book’s description on Malay e-commerce sites says, among other things: “Remember, the Illuminati Antichrist has taken over every step of our lives today.”

Asked if this was, indeed, the book Zakharova referred to, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not deny it, saying: “It is not our task to comment on the conclusions of the Malaysian author.”

“As a matter of principle, we condemn any antisemitism manifestation and will continue to work closely with our Israeli and other partners to counteract such attempts worldwide,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s response read.