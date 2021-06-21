Seattle teachers' union endorses BDS, blasts police-IDF collaboration

“The SEA leadership will use all the existing means of communication (email, Facebook, texts, and any other social media the union uses) to encourage all SEA members and community allies to learn about these issues and to encourage people in their communities to stand in solidarity with unions and oppressed people in Palestine,” the resolution declared, adding that it demands ending all collaboration between the Seattle Police Department and the IDF

Jewish anti-Israel activist and SEA member Emma Klein praised the move, telling the left-wing news outlet Mondoweiss that it was "a bold, vocal stand against injustice."

However, it was harshly condemned by the antisemitism watchdog NGO the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

“Attention all US teacher union BDSers. Be sure to offload all Israeli technology from your iPhones and computers,” Simon Wiesenthal Center associate dean Abraham Cooper said sarcastically, according to the Algemeiner

“Don’t forget to tell your health coverage providers to be sure your meds and diagnostics are Jew-state-free.”

Criticism has been levied against Israel regarding the collaboration between US police departments and the IDF, much of which is based on "deadly exchange," a widely discredited conspiracy theory that Israel teaches US cops to harm and kill minorities. While there is collaboration between Israel and US police departments, it focuses on anti-terrorism tactics, and street arrests have no part in it, according to the Algemeiner.

