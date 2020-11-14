SLU student government calls to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

The student government at St. Lawrence University in New York has voted on a decision to call for the school's administration to accept the Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, JNS reported. “[This is]a big step towards combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety of the St. Lawrence Jewish community.” said Achiad Kalman, president of the Students Supporting Israel chapter at SLU. The IHRA defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."The IHRA working definition of antisemitism was formally adopted by the IHRA in 2016 as a means of identifying all forms of antisemitism. The IHRA is an intergovernmental organization founded in 1998 and today it includes 34 nations, including the United States and most of its democratic allies.
