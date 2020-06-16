Spanish Balearic Islands adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

Spain's Balearic Islands adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.The legislation, which passed on June 6, also classified the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as an act of "discrimination." The Spanish Balearic Islands include Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, and Formentera.The senior counsel of the Lawfare Project in Spain, Ignacio Wenley Palacios, who was involved in moving the bill forward stated that “boycotts by public institutions have all the attributes of the most intolerable discrimination. They deny relations and the provision of public services to individuals not because of their behavior, but because of something they cannot change nor avoid: their country of origin,” according to JNS.The IHRA definition of antisemitism, drafted in 2016, states that “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”The working definition also includes examples of anti-Israel rhetoric and bias that "may serve as illustrations" of antisemitism - including "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor," "drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis" or "holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel."
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story.
