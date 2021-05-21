The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Suspect arrested in attack on Jewish man in New York's Times Square

"The victim was approached by a group of five or six males who knocked him to the ground, assaulted him while making antisemitic statements," police spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie said.

By REUTERS  
MAY 21, 2021 23:31
Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate near the Israeli Consulate following the flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, May 18, 2021. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate near the Israeli Consulate following the flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, May 18, 2021.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
NEW YORK - A man was arrested and several others were being sought in connection with an attack on a Jewish man in New York's Times Square that drew the attention of several politicians and is being investigated as a hate crime, police said on Friday.
The attack on Thursday, captured in a video that was shared on social media, followed rival pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in midtown Manhattan over the fighting in Gaza, which ended in a ceasefire hours later. The demonstrations resulted in 26 arrests.
The 29-year-old Jewish man was attacked a short time after the demonstrations and was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, Sergeant Jessica McRorie, a police spokeswoman, said. The victim's name was not released.

"The victim was approached by a group of five or six males who knocked him to the ground, assaulted him while making antisemitic statements," McRorie said by phone. "They punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed and hit him with some crutches during the assault."
The man who was arrested was identified as Waseem Awawdeh, who police said used a crutch in the early evening assault. He faces charges of second-degree hate crime assault, a second-degree gang assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
A video of the incident showed a person striking a man on the ground with a crutch and fleeing as other attackers also did. The victim got up about a minute later and tried to pursue his attackers, but was restrained by police.
The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force said it was investigating the assault.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that he was dispatching the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist.
Cuomo and several other elected officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, whose district includes the Times Square area, condemned what Cuomo called "anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation."
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who also condemned the attack, said in a statement that the victim is a resident of the county, which is just east of New York City on Long Island.


Tags new york hate crime new york city antisemitism assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza war is like no other military operation in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by