Swastika found painted on Torah ark in Frankfurt Airport prayer room

The vandalism, revealed by the Frankfurt Jewish community on Friday, only extended to the ark, and did not damage the Torah scrolls inside the ark itself.

However, it is unclear when the vandalism itself took place. According to AP , citing the German news agency dpa, the room had been closed for a considerably long period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jewish community is in touch with Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, the transportation company responsible for operating the airport, which has promised to conduct a full, detailed investigation of the incident, Bild reported.

The vandalism was highly criticized by Germany's Orthodox Rabbinical Conference, one of the country's leading Jewish organizations.

“It is simply sad. This hatred of Jews must finally stop,” the organization said in a statement, according to AP.

“The ugly grimace of antisemitism does not stop even in a highly secured area, at a place of encounter, silence and stopping, where people from all over the world meet briefly while traveling and are in transit.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The Frankfurt Airport is among the most heavily used airports globally, being the busiest airport in all of Germany, the fourth busiest in all of Europe and the 13th busiest worldwide. It is also the hub for Lufthansa, one of the world's largest airlines.

The airport also served an important role for Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic, as for several months, Israelis stranded abroad would have to fly to Frankfurt and wait permission to then fly to Israel. Due to the slow process, there were many Israelis stranded in Frankfurt for a considerable amount of time during the wait.

According to official figures, German police registered 2,428 antisemitic crimes in 2020, AP reported. The incident also comes as antisemitism continues to rise worldwide, with many incidents of vandalism, hate speech and even assault taking place throughout the Western world.