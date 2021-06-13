The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Swastika found painted on Torah ark in Frankfurt Airport prayer room

The Frankfurt Airport is among the most heavily used airports in the world, and was where many Israelis were stranded during the COVID-19 pandemic awaiting passage home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2021 00:29
Air planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the airport in Frankfurt (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
Air planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the airport in Frankfurt
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
The Jewish prayer room at the Frankfurt International Airport was desecrated by antisemitic vandals, who painted a swastika on the ark inside the room, the German daily Bild reported Saturday.
The vandalism, revealed by the Frankfurt Jewish community on Friday, only extended to the ark, and did not damage the Torah scrolls inside the ark itself.
However, it is unclear when the vandalism itself took place. According to AP, citing the German news agency dpa, the room had been closed for a considerably long period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jewish community is in touch with Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, the transportation company responsible for operating the airport, which has promised to conduct a full, detailed investigation of the incident, Bild reported.
The vandalism was highly criticized by Germany's Orthodox Rabbinical Conference, one of the country's leading Jewish organizations.
“It is simply sad. This hatred of Jews must finally stop,” the organization said in a statement, according to AP.
“The ugly grimace of antisemitism does not stop even in a highly secured area, at a place of encounter, silence and stopping, where people from all over the world meet briefly while traveling and are in transit.”
The Frankfurt Airport is among the most heavily used airports globally, being the busiest airport in all of Germany, the fourth busiest in all of Europe and the 13th busiest worldwide. It is also the hub for Lufthansa, one of the world's largest airlines. 
The airport also served an important role for Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic, as for several months, Israelis stranded abroad would have to fly to Frankfurt and wait permission to then fly to Israel. Due to the slow process, there were many Israelis stranded in Frankfurt for a considerable amount of time during the wait.
The incident also comes as antisemitism continues to rise worldwide, with many incidents of vandalism, hate speech and even assault taking place throughout the Western world.
According to official figures, German police registered 2,428 antisemitic crimes in 2020, AP reported.


