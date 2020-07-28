The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Swastika, other graffiti spray-painted on Jewish buildings in Cleveland

Graffiti also was discovered on a supermarket across the street that has been vandalized previously.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JULY 28, 2020 06:04
A swastika and other rude and antisemtic phrases spray painted onto buildings, including the Waxman Torah Center in Cleveland, Ohio, July 27, 2020. (photo credit: STOP ANTISEMITISM FACEBOOK PAGE)
A swastika and other rude and antisemtic phrases spray painted onto buildings, including the Waxman Torah Center in Cleveland, Ohio, July 27, 2020.
(photo credit: STOP ANTISEMITISM FACEBOOK PAGE)
 A swastika and other graffiti were spray-painted on several buildings, including a Jewish organization, in a shopping strip in a  heavily Jewish Cleveland suburb.
The graffiti, which also said “666,” a term referring to the devil, and the phrase “Party with the Devil B*tch,” was discovered Sunday.
 
The vandalized storefront building in University Heights include the Waxman Torah Center, which also is home to the Jewish Learning Connection outreach organization. The building bears signs for both.
The swastika was painted on the wall of Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, an accounting firm that has been at the same location for 30 years, the Cleveland Jewish News reported. Other graffiti was found on Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa.
Among the strip of storefronts are a kosher butcher and several Jewish-owned shops.
Graffiti also was discovered on a supermarket across the street that has been vandalized previously.
A University Heights Police spokesperson told the Cleveland Jewish News that it is in possession of security video and is investigating.


