Swastikas are not antisemitic, according to Paris criminal court

"Something is not right in the functioning of justice," said the League Against Racism and Antisemitism.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 04:03
Swastikas spray-painted in Paris (photo credit: A.G.)
After more than 20 red Swastikas were spray-painted all along Rue de Rivoli in the center of Paris, the Criminal Court, surprisingly, didn't, retain the "antisemitic character" of the act. 
The  31-year-old man, born in Georgia in 1989, who was arrested at the scene on October 11 on the suspicion he spray-painted the 20 red swastikas, will be judged on November 18 by the criminal court for "refusal of signalling" and "degradation of classified property" while "the antisemitic character " of it was denied and not retained by the court. 
This decision was strongly denounced by the International League Against Racism and Antisemitism (LICRA).
"Something is not right in the functioning of justice. The Minister of the Interior himself denounces the tags as Nazi's, but the prosecution does not retain any aggravating circumstances in the matter, considering that swastikas are not Nazi", LICRA declared in a tweet.
According to the Paris prosecutor's office, it is not legally possible to retain the aggravating circumstance of the commission of acts due to religion, insofar as these degradations have been committed without specifically targeting buildings identified as linked to the Jewish community.
Tagged in red on the columns of the arcades of the rue de Rivoli, the swastikas were visible early Sunday morning in photos posted on social networks.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin spoke of "vile Nazi tags in the middle of Paris".
After time in police custody interrupted by a visit to the psychiatric infirmary of the Prefecture of Police, to check his mental state, the man was referred and set to be tried on Wednesday for "refusal of signaling" and "degradation of classified property."
His trial was eventually postponed until November 18, after the suspect was granted a period to better prepare his defense. 
He was remanded in custody until then.

Eve Young contributed to this report.



Tags swastika paris prison
