Swastikas painted over tributes to synagogue attack victims in Halle

Ahead of the first anniversary of the attack, in which an armed extremist killed two people after failing to break into the synagogue on Yom Kippur, a far-left group called Antifa Halle stenciled the first names of the victims in various locations around the city.

Some of the stencils were painted over with a red swastika earlier this week, the Bild newspaper reported

The municipality of Halle removed the swastikas.

A neo-Nazi sympathizer named Stephan Balliet confessed to the shooting at the Halle synagogue on Oct. 9, 2019. He was put on trial this summer. The attack is seen as a prime example in a rise of anti-Semitic activity in Germany

Separately, a children’s playground on Lake Rheinau in western Germany was defaced with anti-Semitic slogans and swastikas, the news site tag24 reported Thursday.

And in northern Germany, blue and black paint was smeared on the walls of a Jewish cemetery in the town of Malchow on Wednesday night, DPA reported . The perpetrators also wrote the digits 187, which is slang for “murder,” as it is the criminal code used for murder by German police.

