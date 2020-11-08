The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

SWC and CAA 'disappointed' Zionism slur ruled 'not antisemitism'

He chanted "Free, free Palestine. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 22:46
ANTI-ISRAEL SIGNS sit on a field after an anti-Israel rally in London (photo credit: REUTERS)
ANTI-ISRAEL SIGNS sit on a field after an anti-Israel rally in London
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Britain's Campaign Against Antisemitism and the Simon Weisenthal Center have criticized a decision by Britain's General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), after it ruled that comments by a London-based chemist in which he accused Zionists of financially supporting the Conservative Party were "grossly offensive," but didn't constitute antisemitism.
The chemist, Nazim Ali, made the remarks during a pro-Hezbollah "Al-Quds Day" rally in 2017. 
The Campaign Against Antisemitism had filed a complaint against Ali with the GPhC, citing offensive remarks he made during the rally he led, accusing the "Zionists" of financially supporting the Conservatives, and following his claims with the chant: "Free, free Palestine. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The rally was filmed by members of the CAA's Demonstration and Event Monitoring Unit.
At the rally, Ali reportedly also blamed the Grenfell Tower tragedy on "Zionists." On June 14, 2017, a fire swept through the Grenfell Tower in West London, killing 72 and injuring more.

The Council's ruling came at the conclusion of a two-week long hearing, which found Ali to have "brought the pharmaceutical profession into disrepute," and that his "fitness to practice... impaired," as his remarks were "grossly offensive." However, the council ruled that they were not antisemitic
In his hearing, Ali admitted that his remarks could be considered antisemitic, but that he was legally advised not to admit as such as he was undergoing legal proceedings. The CAA noted that his legal proceedings ended in 2019, yet his apology only appeared a short while before the hearings. 
Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at the CAA, said he was grateful that Ali's professionalism had been called into question, "however," he added, "it is disappointing that the regulator showed so little understanding of the issues at the hearing and only requested that the tribunal issue Mr. Ali with a warning, which it did."
Ali is also the director Islamic Human Rights Commission's (IHRC) London office. IHRC is a nonprofit organization which advocates for "justice for all peoples," according to their website. 
"On its website, IHRC claims that 'Nazim Ali's comments were found to be offensive but not antisemitic UNDER THE IHRA DEFINITION'...thus setting a legal precedent," Dr. Shimon Samuels, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre's Director for International Relations stressed.
"We must ensure that this sets a warning, not a precedent. The IHRC and the Practice Committee (Ethics Panel) of the UK Pharmaceutical Regulatory agency's ruling flies in the face of the British recognition of the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism. That certainly includes anti-Zionism as a cover for antisemitism in its denial of Jewish self-determination, which represents most of Ali’s libelous language.”
The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), an organization dedicated to promoting Holocaust education and awareness, defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews."
The IHRA gives few examples of what modern-day antisemitism looks like. One of them addresses this precise instance. "Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews."
“Rather than action on the professional level, however, perhaps Ali’s political connections would be of more appropriate interest," suggested Samuels. "Indeed, IHRC's BDS (antisemitic Boycott campaign), seems to have granted a discordant exception in that Nazim Ali’s chemist shop sells Teva Israeli pharmaceutical products... Business before anti-Zionism!?” he asked. 


Tags Hezbollah United Kingdom simon wiesenthal center al quds antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by