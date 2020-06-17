TikTok rife with racist, antisemitic content aimed at children – study

Far-right extremists have found a new social media platform to spread hateful content online, taking to the relatively new TikTok platform, which is primarily used by young children, a new study revealed.The study was written by Gabriel Weimann – a full professor of Communication and a senior researcher at the Institute for Counter Terrorism (ICT), a professor emeritus at the University of Haifa and a guest professor at the University of Maryland – and Natalie Masri – a research assistant and a graduate student at ICT – and is going to be published in the academic journal Studies in Conflict and Terrorism. Developed by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok is a relatively new compared to the older and more mainstream social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, having launched in 2016 in China and 2017 abroad. However, it is nonetheless one of the most popular apps around. It's the fastest-growing app and is the seventh most downloaded app of the decade with over two billion downloads. In addition, it boasts a user base of hundreds of millions of people. Most of its users are young children and teenagers – though the app's Terms of Service specify that all users must be aged 13 or older – who use it to upload, watch and browse lip sync memes and videos.But while many users seek only to upload humorous and entertaining memes, others use the app to spread hateful messages, with many users sharing neo-Nazi and white supremacist propaganda or calling for violence against Jews and people of color.The idea of the far Right using online platforms to spread hate is nothing new, and has been going on for at least three decades. Many take to imageboards, forums, websites and, of course, social media. This is due primarily to the nature of the Internet, and how free and open communication online is. Internet cannot be regulated easily, and yet it is easily accessible and can provide anonymity. It is therefore no surprise that the far Right, criminals and terrorists exploit this for their personal purposes. There has been considerable scholarly attention on the presence of far-right extremists spreading hateful content online, but attention has primarily been focused on the mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, not to mention sites rife with such content such as 4chan.TikTok has largely gone overlooked by scholars, but the potential for hateful content to be spread on the app is far greater, due to its widespread usage and the young age of its users. Ninety percent of TikTok users say they use the app daily, and 41% of its users are aged 16-24. This is facilitated by how easy it is to use and how it is targeted at a younger audience from the start. However, it has also been rife with hateful and disturbing content. The study gave examples of ISIS supporters using the app to spread propaganda and even beheading videos, as well as recruitment content. Other such content the study pointed out were numerous antisemitic posts, including videos promoting Holocaust denial and antisemitic conspiracy theories.The study elaborated on this using a methodology by searching for topics on the app that are typically associated with the far Right. The study found that a majority of these were related to antisemitism and Holocaust denial. This included videos of Nazi rallies with a variety of antisemitic messages, such as #hitlerdidnothingwrong. Other studies focused on homophobia and racism, including a video of a young boy saying “white people need to start owning some black people, so take your black friends and sell them.” Another video turns Brenton Tarrant, the extremists responsible for the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, into the intro for a fictional video game called Brenton Tarrant’s Extreme Mosque Shooter, with the option to “start” and “load game” alongside a picture of Tarrant.Another trend the study found was that many accounts were named after far-right attackers and slogans. This includes accounts named after individuals such as Brenton Tarrant, by organizations such as the Klu Klux Klan, and using codes, such as including the number 88, a white supremacist numerical code referring to “Heil Hitler.”Another way to trace the spread of hate on the app is by seeing the amount of results and views associated with a particular hashtag. For example, while trying to search “AdolfHitler” or “KKK” will bring up the result “no results found – this phrase may be associated with hateful behaviour,” one can use hashtags of the same phrases.Among the most popular of these hateful hashtags are #hailhitler, which has over 3,300 views; #boogaloo – referencing a future civil war – which has 12.8 thousand views; #whitegenocide – a white supremacist conspiracy theory – which has 61.5 thousand views.And rather than being shown primarily to adults, most of the app's users are children.The study concludes by pointing out that TikTok's moderators are very lax, as are their requirements. This is despite the Terms of Service stating that users may not upload any content that is inflammatory, offensive, hateful, discriminatory, racist, sexist, antagonistic or criminal. However, the app has yet to enforce these rules.In addition to the aforementioned issues, TikTok is also very vulnerable to hacking. The study cites a 2020 research report by Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point, which revealed that hackers can exploit flaws in the app to send messages that could take over accounts and access private videos and information.