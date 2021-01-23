The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Turkey pro-government media: ‘Jews overrepresented in Biden Cabinet’

The latest claim comes on the heels of a conspiracy theory spread by a high-level AKP official that said US president Joe Biden is “Kurdish.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 23, 2021 12:59
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
A Turkish social media site that usually posts about armed conflict attacked Jews as “overrepresented in Biden cabinet,” part of a rising crescendo of antisemitism and anti-Biden media coverage in Turkey. Turkey’s ruling AKP party and its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was close to Trump and Turkish pro-government media cultivated ties with America’s far-right, including the Proud Boys, often pushing conspiracy theories about Antifa and the US “deep state.” 
The latest claim comes on the heels of a conspiracy theory spread by a high level AKP official that said US president Joe Biden is “Kurdish.” Turkey’s has a long history of spreading populist racist rhetoric against Kurds, Armenians, Jews, Greeks and other minorities.  Clash Report, the social media site, posted an image online on January 22 claiming to show the “Jews severely overrepresented in Biden cabinet. One percent of US population, more than fifty percent of cabinet.” This is the kind of language that was used by antisemitic regimes to excuse discrimination against Jews. For instance Germany passed a series of “numerus clausus” under the Nazis to keep Jews at only 1.5 percent of admissions to certain educational institutions. Nazism was influenced by Turkish nationalism. Adolf Hitler told Turkey’s ambassador in 1939 that he was influenced by Turkey. Expert Stefan Ihrig documented how Ankara’s extremism influenced Nazism.  
Clash Report is ostensibly an open source intelligence social media site that posts about “clashes.” It got attention during Turkey’s involvement in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan, showing off video of Turkey’s Bayraktar drone strikes. It was never clear how it obtained them but the report’s tweets, which are often in English, Turkish and other languages, were widely shared, including by Washington-based think tank members and journalists who follow the Middle East.  
Since few other Turkish media appeared to have access to such immediate drone footage from military sectors many online have suggested the opaque and shadowy Clash Report may be linked closely to Ankara, although it is not clear online because the social media site has no clear website or information about who runs it. It has 129,000 followers meaning that its posts get a lot of attention. 
What is clear is that on January 22 it suddenly tweeted in English, Turkish and Russian about the “Jewish overrepresentation” in Biden’s new government. It claimed that Antony Blinken, David Cohen, Avril Haines, Janet Yellen, Ronald Klain, Wendy Sherman, Merrick Garland, Eric Lander, Anne Neiberger, Rachel Levine and Alejandro Mayorkas are Jewish. The post has numerous English spelling and grammatical errors, such as referring to Sherman as “he.” On yellen it claims that she “was one of the three Jews taking place in a commercial against Trump in 2016.” It wasn’t clear what this means. For David Cohen, the deputy director of the CIA, it claims that “he has been closely involved with Jewish affairs for a long time.”  
While some on social media joked about the Clash Report tweet, others in Turkish took it seriously and called out the antisemitism. While some did critique the post, most did not, including the many verified followers of Clash Report. For instance the son-in-law of Turkish President Erdogan, is a follower.  
While the post got the most retweets in Turkish, around 206 by Saturday afternoon, it was not getting a huge response. A search of Clash Report tweets about Jews appears that this is only the second tweet to use the term “yehudiler” or “yahudilerin” in Turkish and the same was true in English, illustrating that the account had never zeroed in on Jews before and it was unclear why now it had shifted from covering “clashes” to “Jews.”  
It appears that the report relied on a JTA piece that was headlined “all the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for roles in his administration.” The Clash Report repackaging of this information to claim Jews were overrepresented appeared to mischaracterize all the names as “cabinet” level appointees. In this sense the report relied on US media coverage of the same issue but made it appear negative.  
The claim of Jewish overrepresentation comes on the heels of another antisemitic article in Turkey’s pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper which claimed in early January that the “great president” Donald Trump had been removed by “Jewish lords” and that the “global Jewish power in America has dealt another blow to Trump.” The outlandish article asserted that Jews control America and were responsible for Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and other conspiracies. These kinds of antisemitic articles are never condemned by Turkey’s ruling party and many of these far-right websites are read by Turkish government officials. All critical media in Turkey has been silenced and many journalists who are critical of Erdogan are in prison or exile. This means that when Turkish media or social media accounts push antisemitism it is with the approval of the government. Antisemitism has been rising in Turkey along with conspiracies. Turkey’s president also compared Israel to Nazi Germany during a speech at the United Nations in 2019.  
Other Turkish media have focused on Jewish issues recently. An Article at Salom in Turkey, a magazine that is a weekly Jewish newspaper, wrote positively about Jews in Biden’s cabinet. Pro-government Anadolu wrote about how France is investigating an Imam who bashed Jews in France. According to the report Algerian-born Imam Mohammed Tatai was referred to court accused of “inciting racist hatred” against Jews. 


Tags Libya Syria Turkey Joe Biden Azerbaijan nazi jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by