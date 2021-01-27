The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Twitch receives high marks in efforts towards removing Holocaust denial

Twitch received a B, while Twitter, YouTube and TikTok earned a C. Facebook, Discord and Reddit "barely passed" with a D. No platform was awarded an A.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 27, 2021 09:22
The lobby of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, is seen in San Francisco, California (photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
The lobby of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, is seen in San Francisco, California
(photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) gave Twitch the highest marks out of any other social network with reference to Twitch's efforts in combating Holocaust denial across the dedicated streaming platform.
The ADL issued a "report card" for each of the ten largest social media networks, which scrutinized platforms such as Twitch Twitch, TikTok, Youtube, Facebook and Discord, among others - presenting them with a final grade after reviewing their policies toward Holocaust denial.
The review took a deep look into each platform's terms of service agreements in order to discover whether there are explicit Holocaust denial policies, how the platform addresses the issue in the case of an infraction and what actions are taken, if any.
Twitch received a B, while Twitter, YouTube and TikTok earned a C. Facebook, Discord and Reddit "barely passed" with a D. No platform was awarded an A.
While Twitch and Twitter ranked closely in succession to one another, Twitter did not have any explicit Holocaust denial policy even though it has taken action against Holocaust denial previously earning Twitch the highest grade. Twitch and Twitter were the only platforms in the study who had taken "immediate action" when Holocaust denial content was reported.
Even though it earned a D, Facebook updated its hate speech policy within its terms of service in October that bans any content that either denies or distorts the Holocaust from appearing on the social media platform and has tailored its content management algorithm to remove posts that contravene the rule.
However, the reasoning for the grade stems from it's failure to respond to reports from anonymous users, claiming that majority of the content reported by the ADL does not violate their terms of service or community standards. Lack a responsiveness was a major factor with many of the platforms receiving low grades.
Other platforms have also made efforts towards removing Holocaust denial, putting safeguards in place to prevent the content from being seen and redirecting users to credible sources about the Holocaust.
YouTube directs users who search for terms such as "Holocaust denial" or "holohoax" to credible sources that debunk those theories, while TikTok and Roblox do not allow users to even search for the terms.
“In recent years, content denying the Holocaust has appeared on an array of social media platforms, largely because those companies have not been nimble enough or taken the issue seriously,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “While some platforms have finally stepped up their efforts to stop the amplification of denial, others are still struggling to address antisemitism and Holocaust denial effectively.
"This is truly shameful at a time when antisemitic conspiracy theories are spreading globally, some outrageously based on the big lie that the Holocaust never happened.”


Tags Facebook Holocaust Twitch
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: We remember

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by