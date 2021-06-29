The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two kosher establishments vandalized in Montreal, two weeks apart

Police are not yet investigating the incident as a hate crime.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2021 05:39
MONTREAL COMBINES modern and old-world styles. (photo credit: DAVID BRINN)
A kosher bakery in Montreal was vandalized on Monday, with suspects attempting to light a fire after smashing through the window.
Police are not yet investigating the incident at the Montreal Kosher Bakery as a hate crime, according to the Montreal Gazette.
However, within the same strip mall, another Jewish-owned restaurant, Chez Benny, was vandalized in very similar fashion.
According to reports, the police discovered a make-shift incendiary device on the premises of the vandalized bakery.
"There was minor damage caused to the bakery, only a window at this point that was broken," said Montreal Police Spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, according to Montreal CTV News. ""I know for a fact two weeks ago, a couple of doors down, there was the same damage. At this point, I know the Benny [incident] is being treated as arson, not a hate crime."
"This one we are looking at is still arson because nothing leads to say it is a hate crime, no graffiti or anything that mentions hate against Jewish people," he said.
So far, no arrests have been made for either incident.


