Two kosher establishments vandalized in Montreal, two weeks apart

Police are not yet investigating the incident at the Montreal Kosher Bakery as a hate crime, according to the Montreal Gazette.

However, within the same strip mall, another Jewish-owned restaurant, Chez Benny, was vandalized in very similar fashion.

According to reports, the police discovered a make-shift incendiary device on the premises of the vandalized bakery.

"There was minor damage caused to the bakery, only a window at this point that was broken," said Montreal Police Spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, according to Montreal CTV News. ""I know for a fact two weeks ago, a couple of doors down, there was the same damage. At this point, I know the Benny [incident] is being treated as arson, not a hate crime."

"This one we are looking at is still arson because nothing leads to say it is a hate crime, no graffiti or anything that mentions hate against Jewish people," he said.

So far, no arrests have been made for either incident.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

A kosher bakery in Montreal was vandalized on Monday, with suspects attempting to light a fire after smashing through the window.