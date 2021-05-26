The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

UK actors’ union slams Israel’s ‘horrifying’ actions against Hamas

The 11-day exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Hamas resulted in more than 230 deaths on the Palestinian side and 12 on the Israeli one.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
MAY 26, 2021 03:33
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021. (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021.
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
(JTA) — Britain’s largest trade union for actors called Israel’s treatment of Palestinians “disproportionate” and “horrifying,” prompting two Jewish actors to leave the organization.
Equity in a statement Thursday about the exchange of fire between Hamas and Israel said it condemns the “actions of the current Israeli government over the past few weeks, both in the policing of Jerusalem and toward Gaza.” Elsewhere on its website, Equity spoke of “the terrorist activity of Hamas.”
The 11-day exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Hamas resulted in more than 230 deaths on the Palestinian side and 12 on the Israeli one.
Equity’s statement also defended a May 16 march in London to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza without referencing the antisemitic chants documented and violence against police. Hundreds of antisemitic incidents have been recorded in the United Kingdom since the start of hostilities on May 9.
The march had nothing to do with Palestinians “and everything to do with Jewish people,” The Jewish Chronicle of London quoted Maureen Lipman, a well-known actress, as saying. Lipman portrayed the mother of the main protagonist in the 2002 film “The Pianist” by Roman Polanski.
Lipman, who is Jewish, had been an Equity member for 54 years but quit the union following the statement. At least two other members left over the same issue, according to the Chronicle. They were not named.
Lipman added: “Thank you, Equity, for increasing antisemitism and your deep understanding of Israeli actions.”


Tags Hamas United Kingdom antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by