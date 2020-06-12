The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK Labour leader: We are tackling all forms of racism in the party

UK Labour Party activists have accused the leadership of prioritizing tackling antisemitism over tackling anti-black racism within party ranks.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 12, 2020 12:30
Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which discussed the party's definition of antisemitism, in London, Britain, September 4, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which discussed the party's definition of antisemitism, in London, Britain, September 4, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Britain's Labour Party is tackling all forms of racism within its ranks, leader Sir Kier Starmer has said after some on the hard left of the party accused him of prioritizing tackling antisemitism over anti-black racism.
Speaking to the Jewish Chronicle, Starmer said "it is certainly not the case" that a "hierarchy of racism" exists within his party, contrary to the claims of some on Labour's left wing.
The Labour Party is currently being investigated by Britain's Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) over allegations of institutional antisemitism within its ranks under former leader Jeremy Corbyn. In response, during the last months of Corbyn's leadership the party put together a detailed 860-page report which was intended to be submitted as an annex to the EHRC's inquiry.
Following an intervention by Labour's lawyers, the report was never submitted to the EHRC. However, it was leaked to the press unredacted and was found to contain evidence of both serious instances of antisemitism among Labour members, and allegations that party staff had used inappropriate language when discussing black MPs including Dianne Abbott and Dawn Butler.
The report further proved explosive as it alleges opposition to Corbyn's leadership within the party hampered efforts to adequately deal with charges of antisemitism, but some within the party are using it to claim that the focus on tackling antisemitism within Labour ranks has come at the expense of tackling anti-black racism.
Starmer denied this was the case. "We are tackling all forms of racism in the party," he said.
A poll in November 2019 by the Jewish Leadership Council ahead of Britain's last general election found that 87% of British Jews believed Corbyn to be antisemitic, and nearly half were considering leaving Britain if he won that election.
"I have certainly had lots to say about antisemitism in my opening few weeks as leader of the Labour Party, and rightly so. It was very important for me to make that public apology for the failure of Labour to deal with antisemitism and to build bridges with Jewish community leaders and ask them to work with me."
He continued: "On anti-racism, as soon as that internal report was leaked myself and Angela Rayner set up an independent inquiry. And that inquiry will go wherever the evidence leads it. We will act on it as soon as we get a report.
"We want that report swiftly which means we hope by the middle of July. We are taking it extremely seriously as we do any form of racism in the party or elsewhere."
Quizzed on how long it might take to remove known antisemites from the party, Starmer said that he wanted "that process to be swift and effective. That’s why I have already taken steps with the outstanding caseload to move that through."
But he said more needed to be done. "I don’t just want a Labour Party that has an effective disciplinary process, although I do want that of course," he explained. "I want a Labour Party that hasn’t got antisemitism in the first place."


