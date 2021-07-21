The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK Labour to expel hundreds of antisemitism deniers

The move will expel hundreds of members from the party that are part of four groups: Labour Against the Witch Hunt, Socialist Appeal, Labour in Exile and Resist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 13:14
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
On Tuesday, the British Labour Party voted to ban four far-left factions that denied claims of antisemitism.
The move will expel hundreds of members from the party that are part of four groups: Labour Against the Witch Hunt, Socialist Appeal, Labour in Exile and Resist. The groups support Jeremy Corbyn and denied the extent of Labour's antisemitism problems.
A Labour spokesman before the vote said: "Labour is a broad, welcoming and democratic party and we are committed to ensuring it stays that way. From time to time, there are groups the NEC will proscribe. The NEC will be asked on Tuesday to consider whether these four organizations are compatible with Labour’s rules or our aims and values.”
In October, an Equality and Human Rights Commission report that found that Labour was responsible for antisemitic harassment and discrimination.
In response to the report, Corbyn rejected the findings that implicated his time as head of the party. He described the problem as being "dramatically overstated for political reasons."
Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said that the vote was a step in the right direction to fix the problems in the party. "We are acting decisively to put our house in order and show that Labour is – and always will be – the party of equality," she said. "We are getting on with the job of making sure the Labour Party is a safe and welcoming space for the benefit of all our members.


