UK Home Secretary Priti Patel asked the country's Parliament to proscribe white supremacist group Atomwaffen Division (AWD) and list National Socialist Order (NSO) as an alias for the organization, the government announced Monday.AWD promotes a "race war" the aim of which is to bring about a fascist, white ethno-state, according to the Home Office. AWD disbanded in 2020, but NSO declared itself the successor of the organization online in July of 2020, just months after the AD was disbanded. This proscription would outlaw the group under the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Bill, making it a criminal offense to be a member of or support the group. Those who violate this law could face up to 10 years in prison. This would support British law enforcement in countering the treats posed by this group, said the Home Office.In the US, there have been five murders, offenses related to explosive and hate crimes committed by people associated with the AWS, according to The BBC."Vile and racist white supremacist groups like this exist to spread hate, sow division and advocate the use of violence to further their sick ideologies," said Patel."I will do all I can to protect young and vulnerable people from being radicalized which is why I am taking action to proscribe this dangerous group.Other groups classified by the UK as terrorist organizations, suck as Feuerkrieg Division, have been inspired by the AWD and NSO, according to the Home Office.
This proscription would be the fourth against a neo-Nazi group, The BBC reported Monday. Previous bans are against National Action, Sonnenkrieg Division and Feuerkrieg Division.