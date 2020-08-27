The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UK police arrest Pro-BDS Palestinian activist on terrorism charge

The paper said that Hijjawi was arrested at Heathrow airport and the 62-year-old's house in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was searched by Scottish police.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
AUGUST 27, 2020 00:53
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.
British authorities arrested the chair of the Association of Palestinian Communities in Scotland on Saturday for allegedly committing preparatory acts of terrorism in connection with the New Irish Republican Army.
Dr Issam Hijjawi was the tenth person to be charged in the joint Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 investigation called Operation Arbacia, according to a Tuesday report in The Irish News.
The paper said that Hijjawi was arrested at Heathrow airport and the 62-year-old's house in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was searched by Scottish police.
The Irish News reported that Hijjawi attended two meeting that were surveilled by MI5—the United Kingdom’s domestic intelligence service.
According to the paper, Hijjawi travelled in 2018 to Lebanon, and its capital Beirut, along with Kevin Barry Murphy, who was one of the six defendants who appeared in court on Monday.
The six suspects are charged with a number of terrorist related offenses, including directing terrorism, wrote the Irish News.
The paper reported that Hijjawi claims he attended the New Irish Republican Army meeting to provide an update on the affairs of Palestine.
"What they called my Irish connection, ironically admitting the parallel between the Palestinian and Irish causes." Hijjawi said during a talk where he had been approached multiple times by on a MI5
"Comrades, be assured that we are on the right side of history," Hijjawi continued.  "Whether in Palestine or Ireland, the nearly century-long struggle for freedom, self-determination, dignity and social justice will prevail, and the imperialist, colonialist powers sooner or later will be defeated, it’s just a matter of time."
The anti-Israel outlet Middle East Eye reported in 2016 that “For Hijjawi, BDS is an important means to make Israel aware that the international community is not going to keep silent while Israel violates international law. “
The Jerusalem Post has reported on the interconnections between the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel and terrorism, as well as violence. Germany, Austria and other European countries have permitted the convicted Palestinian terrorist and plane hijacker, Leila Khaled, to deliver pro-BDS talks. Khaled is a member of the US and EU-designated terrorist entity the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
In early August, a Berlin court convicted the BDS activist, Stavit Sinai, in Germany for a violent assault during a presentation of an Israeli survivor of the Holocaust.


