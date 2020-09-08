UK pro-Israel lawyer faked graffiti attack to frame pro-Palestinian group

British pro-Israel attorney Matthew Berlow is facing fines and criticism for faking a graffiti attack on his home in order to discredit a Scottish pro-Palestinian organization, the Daily Record reported Monday.Berlow had originally faked an attack on his home in order to frame the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC). This was done when pro-Palestinian activist Stevie Harrison wrote a post on social media to highlight the graffiti attack. “A certain Jewish lawyer woke up this morning to find ‘Free Palestine’ spray-painted rather prominently – no idea who was responsible,” the post read, followed by multiple winking emojis. In response, Berlow commented: “Idiocy. Typical SPSC behaviour criminal.” Harrison, however, doesn't exist. He was a fake Facebook profile created by pro-Israel activist Ed Sutherland in January 2019 in order to infiltrate the SPSC, the Daily Record reported.Sutherland, like Berlow, is a member of the pro-Israel advocacy group Friends of Israel. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });When questioned as part of a probe by the Law Society of Scotland (LSS), Berlow confessed the incident was faked. However, he went along with it as part of an attempt “to monitor various disruptive activities of the SPSC” through the use of Harrison.In response, a court fined Berlow £500, ruling that he did not maintain the behavioral standards expected from an attorney, the Daily Record reported.“We welcome the finding against Berlow but the gravity of the offense clearly merits more than a £500 rap on the knuckles,” SPSC'S Glasgow branch chair Mick Napier said, the Daily Record reported.“I believe those who have been defamed, including myself, should be awarded exemplary damages. We have been smeared as anti-Semitic and that is serious and quite unacceptable.“The LSS decided no damage had been done to myself or the SPSC but I would urge it to reconsider this because the damage to our reputation, in accusing us of such criminal acts, is impossible to deny.”