US envoy Thomas-Greenfield balks at calling UNHRC antisemitic

"It is also appalling that the council has one standing agenda and that is Israel when there are so many other countries committing human rights violations and we see it every day on the news," Thomas-Greenfield said as she testified Wednesday at the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday.

In her role as the US ambassador to the UN she answered questions for four hours about the Biden administration's priorities at the United Nations. She also told the representatives in the room that she planned to visit the Middle East in the coming months.

Many of the representatives who quizzed her focused on the UN bias against Israel, particularly at the UNHRC.

Congressman Brian Mast (R-Florida) went one step further when he asked, "Is the UNHRC an antisemitic institution?"

Thomas-Greenfield, who had spoken strongly in support of Israel at all moments in her testimony, ducked the question.

"There are individual [UNHRC member] countries that are antisemitic," she countered.

Mast rebutted by asking, "Which ones?"

Thomas-Greenfield said, "I don't want to call them out."

Mast did not accept the response.

"If someone was racist, we would say they were racist. So I would ask you again, which nations are antisemitic?" he asked.

Thomas-Greenfield said, "We have seen countries that have put Israel on the agenda on a regular basis, have expressed views that are antisemitic, and many of those countries are in the Middle East. I work with them and I work with them on a number of issues and we have called them out."

"Would you say that the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet was antisemitic?" Mast asked, as he pointed to statements she had made about the possibility that Israel had committed war crimes in Gaza.

"No. I would not say that she is antisemitic," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Mast also asked Thomas-Greenfield about the UNHRC call for an arms embargo against Israel and if the US would abide by that call if the council's probe on Israel found that it had committed.

"The Biden administration has been clear that Israel has a right to defend itself and we support Israel's right to defend itself," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She fielded a number of questions about the Biden administration's decision to rejoin the council, thereby rescinding moves by the Trump administration which had pulled out of the UNHRC in 2018, giving up its seat and boycotting its proceedings. The Biden administration plans to run for a seat on the 47-member body, thereby increasing its power within the institution.

At issue in particular was the presence of human rights abusers on the council, such as Cuba, Venezuela, Russia and China and the fear that the US presence lends them legitimacy.

"We know the council is not perfect, it is extraordinarily flawed," Thomas-Greenfield said. "When we are there, we can call out those countries. Very few countries will be able to call out China, but with our support and backing they will call out China and Venezuela," Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that, "No one will play that role if we were not sitting at the table.

"When we leave a vacuum others who do not share our values and priorities are eager to step in to create a more favorable environment for authoritarianism," she said.

With respect to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (URNWA), Thomas-Greenfield said that the Biden administration was intent on preventing the use of school books that promoted antisemitism and incitement against Israel.

"It is unacceptable to have text books that push for violence and has antisemitism in their teachings," she said.

"This is something that we will be closely monitoring with more attention than has been paid to this issue in the past...UNRWA also takes the issue seriously and has moved problematic material out of its school system," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Thomas-Greenfield hinted that the Biden administration could review the Trump administration's decision to cut ties ties with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organization in 2019 over anti-Israel bias. The US had initially withdrawn its funding from the organization in 2011after UNESCO became the first UN body to grant the Palestinians membership status as a state. Congressional legislation mandates the withdrawal of funds from international organizations that grant such recognition

"We are still reviewing our decision on UNESCO," she said. "We do see that UNESCO does provide some needed services across the world" but there is a concern with respect to the Palestinian membership.

"We are working through that at the moment," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She also appeared to hint that the Biden administration could review former US president Donald Trump's decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

"This is an issue the administration is still working on," Thomas-Greenfield said. She clarified, however, that "we have not changed any of the decisions of the prior administration" and that the issue was not on the agenda at this time.

Thomas-Greenfield also pledged to work to "shine a light" on the genocide and the crimes against humanity China is perpetrating against the Muslim Uyghurs, whom China has placed in forced interment camps.