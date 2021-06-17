The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US envoy Thomas-Greenfield balks at calling UNHRC antisemitic

Representatives quizzed Thomas-Greenfield, focusing on the UN bias against Israel, particularly at the UNHRC.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 19:43
US AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference at UN headquarters in New York last week. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
US AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference at UN headquarters in New York last week.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield balked at labeling the United Nation Human Rights Council as antisemitic at a Congressional hearing, despite her condemnation of its anti-Israel bias. 
"It is also appalling that the council has one standing agenda and that is Israel when there are so many other countries committing human rights violations and we see it every day on the news," Thomas-Greenfield said as she testified Wednesday at the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday.
In her role as the US ambassador to the UN she answered questions for four hours about the Biden administration's priorities at the United Nations. She also told the representatives in the room that she planned to visit the Middle East in the coming months.
Many of the representatives who quizzed her focused on the UN bias against Israel, particularly at the UNHRC. 
Congressman Brian Mast (R-Florida) went one step further when he asked, "Is the UNHRC an antisemitic institution?"
Thomas-Greenfield, who had spoken strongly in support of Israel at all moments in her testimony, ducked the question.
"There are individual [UNHRC member] countries that are antisemitic," she countered.
Mast rebutted by asking, "Which ones?"
Thomas-Greenfield said, "I don't want to call them out."
Mast did not accept the response.
"If someone was racist, we would say they were racist. So I would ask you again, which nations are antisemitic?" he asked.
Thomas-Greenfield said, "We have seen countries that have put Israel on the agenda on a regular basis, have expressed views that are antisemitic, and many of those countries are in the Middle East. I work with them and I work with them on a number of issues and we have called them out."
"Would you say that the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet was antisemitic?" Mast asked, as he pointed to statements she had made about the possibility that Israel had committed war crimes in Gaza.
"No. I would not say that she is antisemitic," Thomas-Greenfield said.
Mast also asked Thomas-Greenfield about the UNHRC call for an arms embargo against Israel and if the US would abide by that call if the council's probe on Israel found that it had committed. 
"The Biden administration has been clear that Israel has a right to defend itself and we support Israel's right to defend itself," Thomas-Greenfield said.
She fielded a number of questions about the Biden administration's decision to rejoin the council, thereby rescinding moves by the Trump administration which had pulled out of the UNHRC in 2018, giving up its seat and boycotting its proceedings. The Biden administration plans to run for a seat on the 47-member body, thereby increasing its power within the institution.
At issue in particular was the presence of human rights abusers on the council, such as Cuba, Venezuela, Russia and China and the fear that the US presence lends them legitimacy. 
"We know the council is not perfect, it is extraordinarily flawed," Thomas-Greenfield said. "When we are there, we can call out those countries. Very few countries will be able to call out China, but with our support and backing they will call out China and Venezuela," Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that, "No one will play that role if we were not sitting at the table.
"When we leave a vacuum others who do not share our values and priorities are eager to step in to create a more favorable environment for authoritarianism," she said. 
With respect to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (URNWA), Thomas-Greenfield said that the Biden administration was intent on preventing the use of school books that promoted antisemitism and incitement against Israel.
"It is unacceptable to have text books that push for violence and has antisemitism in their teachings," she said.  
"This is something that we will be closely monitoring with more attention than has been paid to this issue in the past...UNRWA also takes the issue seriously and has moved problematic material out of its school system," Thomas-Greenfield said.
Thomas-Greenfield hinted that the Biden administration could review the Trump administration's decision to cut ties ties with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organization in 2019 over anti-Israel bias. The US had initially withdrawn its funding from the organization in 2011after UNESCO became the first UN body to grant the Palestinians membership status as a state. Congressional legislation mandates the withdrawal of funds from international organizations that grant such recognition 
"We are still reviewing our decision on UNESCO," she said. "We do see that UNESCO does provide some needed services across the world" but there is a concern with respect to the Palestinian membership.
"We are working through that at the moment," Thomas-Greenfield said.
She also appeared to hint that the Biden administration could review former US president Donald Trump's decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.
"This is an issue the administration is still working on," Thomas-Greenfield said. She clarified, however, that "we have not changed any of the decisions of the prior administration" and that the issue was not on the agenda at this time.
Thomas-Greenfield also pledged to work to "shine a light" on the genocide and the crimes against humanity China is perpetrating against the Muslim Uyghurs, whom China has placed in forced interment camps.


Tags Israel antisemitism UNHCR
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by