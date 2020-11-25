The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US professor put on leave after slew of antisemitic, conspiratorial comments

The university placed Brennan on leave November 19, after being alerted to his "racist, antisemitic and homophobic slurs."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 21:33
Ferris State University (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ferris State University
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Michagan professor from Ferris State University has been put on leave after openly making a slew of antisemitic, racial and conspiracy theory forming comments on social media, according to the New York Post
The comments made by the professor, Thomas Brennan, first came to light after the school newspaper, The Torch, uncovered that he referred to the coronavirus pandemic as a "leftist stunt" fashioned to make "a leftist new world order" over social media.
“Guess what your covid stunt has failed. You won’t get your leftist new order,” a tweet by the professor said, according to The Torch.
Brennan later tried to explain his actions to a local ABC-affiliated news station by saying, "I just have to speak out, to try to speak my conscience. I can't be silent and watch this happen."
"I did say some hyperbolic things to draw attention to what it is I wanted to say," explained Brennan, referring to his use of the n-word that he calls "an atomic word" that he used to make people listen. Also, he believes the word "is a mind-control spell designed to make us hate each other."
"I didn't use it lightly," he added. "But we're heading towards such a crescendo of madness where we're about to all be enslaved because of this COVID crisis."
Aside from his conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19, the Post also uncovered a slew of antisemitic rhetoric shared by the professor in the past – on one occurrence referring to the Holocaust as a "Zionist eugenics program."
"They killed the old and weak Jews, and sent the young and strong ones to Israel. And then they blamed it on everyone else," Brennan said on Twitter previously. He also referred to "the Jewish Mafia" on more than one occasion.
In defense, Brennan said that he was unfairly being portrayed as a "science denier, racist and antisemite," adding that he does not "believe that the pandemic is a hoax, people have died. But its severity is being exaggerated by revolutionary leftists in the media and government who never let a good crisis go to waste," he said in a personal statement on his website.
"The end result of this hysteria, if unchecked, will be a mandatory vaccine," he claims. "No one will be allowed into public places or permitted to buy food in a supermarket unless they present proof-of-vaccination.
"The student newspaper, probably at the behest of leftist professors and administrators here at Ferris, have published a series of articles implying that I’m racist, antisemitic and a ‘science denier,'" he said. "These are the standard mind-control spells that leftists cast upon their enemies."
The university placed Brennan on leave on November 19 after being alerted to his "racist, antisemitic and homophobic slurs," according to Michigan Live.
"Individually and collectively we were shocked and outraged by these tweets," said school president David Eisler, according to the Post. "They are extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our University and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."


