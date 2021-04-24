Venice Beach man removes antisemetic graffiti, cleans up streets

Khalili posted a video to Instagram this week in which he can be seen spray-painting over graffiti, applied with a stencil, that reads "the Jew is guilty."

"It was in a stencil, so obviously someone had done this beforehand," Khalili told CBS Los Angeles.

On seeing this, Khalili took paint remover and a brush and removed the graffiti. When CBS and Khalili arrived at the site where the graffiti was first seen to film an interview, they saw that the graffiti had returned and was on the sidewalk in multiple places.On seeing this, Khalili took paint remover and a brush and removed the graffiti.

In the caption for his social media post, Khalili stated that "every Jewish person grows up knowing that antisemitism is real.

"Sometimes it’s subtle and sometimes it’s in your face. In 2021, it’s time to bring an end to antisemitism. I found out that there was more hate graffiti on Abbott Kinney, so I went back not to just cover it up in spray paint, but to clean it up and remove it. I’d like the same to be done in regards to antisemitism; cleaned up and removed."