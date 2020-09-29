WZO condemns swastika found painted on car hood in England on Yom Kippur

The World Zionist Organization condemned the recent instances of "Nazi vandalism," after a car was found spray-painted with a swastika in Bristol, England, on Yom Kippur.The swastika was spray-painted on the hood of the car in bright yellow, drawing antisemitic allusions to both the yellow star Jews were ordered to wear during the Holocaust as well as the symbol of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party. The Bristol Post reported that Nick Bayne, a resident of the neighborhood whose wife was the grandchild of a Holocaust survivor, said that this is "a sign that people are starting to feel empowered enough to do something like this," calling it selfish and "a giant symbol of hate.""Antisemitism incitement does not take a break even on the holiest day of the year, Yom Kippur. Antisemitic hate criminals know exactly when and where to target." said vice-chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel. "I thank the local police who took this matter seriously, but more must be done. Do not allow the perpetrators to be free to carry out their plot against Jewish communities here or anywhere in the world."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });