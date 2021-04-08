The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Yad Vashem publishes book on Ukraine's Righteous Among the Nations

The edition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2021 16:43
The Book of the Righteous Among the Nations, citizens of Ukraine. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Book of the Righteous Among the Nations, citizens of Ukraine.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine under the support of The World Holocaust Remembrance Center “Yad Vashem”(Israel), are going to publish “The Book of the Righteous Among the Nations, citizens of Ukraine”, who saved Jews during the Holocaust at the territory of Ukraine.
The edition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy. This was announced by the President of the JCU Boris Lozhkin.
Almost 80 years ago on September 29-30, 1941, the Nazis murdered about 33,771 Jews in Babyn Yar ravine in Kiev. Mass assassination in Babyn Yar continued until 1943, where 110000-150000 persons were killed, most of who were Jews.
Majority of Jews who stayed in Kiev at that period of time were killed at Babyn Yar. However, some persons were saved by Kievites of various non-Jewish origins. After the Second World War, such heroes were awarded the honorary title of the Righteous Among the Nations by the the World Holocaust Remembrance Center “Yad Vashem”.
According to the official data of the “Yad Vashem”, at present there are 2,659 Righteous Among the Nations who risked their lives and saved Jews in Ukraine during the Holocaust. Boris Lozhkin noticed that criteria to confer the title of Righteous Among the Nations are very strict. Besides, the main stage in establishing the facts of salvation fell on the Soviet period of Ukrainian history, when state anti-Semitism was especially strong. Therefore, many salvation stories were not recorded.
“2659 persons - Righteous Among the Nations - are also 2659 dramatic stories, unique examples of courage and heroism. Our Book will contain many of these stories including photographs of the Righteous and the people they saved”, Boris Lozhkin said about the project.
The title Righteous Among the Nations takes its beginning from 1953, when Israeli Knesset issued a Law of establishing “Yad Vashem”. Since 1963 the World Holocaust Remembrance Center “Yad Vashem”, on behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, has begun to award this title to those non-Jewish persons whose rescue actions could be documented or attested by the saved persons and their relatives.
Some of Righteous Persons saved Jews in Kyiv during massacres in Babyn Yar. The Babyn Yar Tragedy is a symbol of the beginning of the Holocaust in the Eastern Europe. The Book is going to be published in Ukraine before the 80th anniversary of the tragedy of Babyn Yar. It will be dedicated to the Righteous Among the Nations, who saved Jews in Ukraine and around the world.


Tags Holocaust ukraine books Righteous Among the Nations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by