Amar’e Stoudemire says he’s ready for a ‘shidduch’ and to remarry

Amar’e Stoudemire told his Instagram followers recently that he’s looking for a new partner, saying he’s ready for a “shidduch.”

“Shidduch” dating , or dates set up by a matchmaker, is a common way for Orthodox Jews to meet their future spouses. Stoudemire, who has played for the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns, converted to Judaism while living in Israel in August 2020.

From 2016 to 2019, he played for the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem and later for Maccabi Tel Aviv. He remains a part owner of the Jerusalem team. He has since moved back to the United States and lives in Brooklyn.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Stoudemire opened up about his search for a partner in an Instagram live chat on Dec. 16, saying he valued “honesty” and that “I love to receive love through affection and honesty,” according to the Algemeiner. The former NBA player even gave out his email address so followers could send him suggestions. He filed for divorce from his wife Alexis Welch in 2019.

Amare Stoudemire 370 (credit: REUTERS)

Asked if he would date someone who was not Jewish, he said he is looking for a Jewish partner.

“It would make life easier, because she will understand me a little better,” he said.

Stoudemire’s journey from the NBA to Orthodox Judaism was the subject of a recent episode of HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”

“It’s just been like a quest for searching for emet, searching for truth,” Stoudemire said in the episode. He added: “I’m for sure a different person than I was before.”