Jeffrey Epstein brought famed Israeli model to White House - report

Shelly Gafni was reportedly one of the women that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein brought with him to visit the White House while Bill Clinton was president.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 15:44
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. (photo credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008.
(photo credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)
The late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein brought eight women to visit the White House while Bill Clinton was president, the UK's Daily Mail claimed this weekend. One of those people was none other than Israeli model and businesswoman Shelly Gafni.
Gafni, then 22, was living in New York when Epstein would allegedly come to visit the White House with a variety of women, at least four of which reportedly identified as his partners.
The Daily Mail claimed that Gafni accompanied him on one of these visits, but the nature of the connection between her and Epstein is, as of now, unclear.
Epstein came to the White House with Ghislaine Maxwell just a few months later.
Gafni told Walla! that she had visited Washington, D.C. at the time with her partner. "We went with another nice Jewish guy that got really excited that I was a successful Israeli model and he took us in his airplane on a tour of Washington, to the [United States Holocaust Memorial Museum] and to the White House.
Bill CLINTON – creating a hostile environment for women. (Reuters) (credit: REUTERS)Bill CLINTON – creating a hostile environment for women. (Reuters) (credit: REUTERS)
"My relationship with him was short-lived," she continued. "I don't remember the details; it was almost 30 years ago. I swear, I never made the connection between the Jewish guy that I met a few times 30 years ago and the monster that was revealed in the past few years."
She added that she never met Clinton.


