German survivor to address Bundestag on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day

87-year-old German-born Inge Auerbacher will address the German parliament on January 27, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. She survived three years at Theresienstadt concentration camp.

By AVI KUMAR
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 12:19

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2022 12:40
Inge Auerbacher (photo credit: INGE AUERBACHER)
Inge Auerbacher
(photo credit: INGE AUERBACHER)
German born Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher will speak at the Bundestag on January 27th - International Holocaust Remembrance Day  - and give testimony about her experiences as a Jewish child survivor of Nazi ideology.
“I am so honored to be given this opportunity” she said this week from her home in New York.
The 87-year-old Auerbacher was born in Kippenheim, Germany in 1934, the last Jewish child born in the town. She lived through Kristallnacht, the 1938 pogrom better known as “Night of Broken Glass” and in 1942 was deported along with her parents to Theresienstadt concentration camp, where they spent three years. Auerbacher was among the 1 percent of the 15,000 children who survived. She and both of her parents survived the Holocaust and emigrated to New York in 1946.
Shortly afterwards she contracted tuberculosis, exacerbated by malnutrition in the camp, and was hospitalised for three years. Despite missing a sum total of eight years of education in her youth, she went on to finish high school in Brooklyn and got a PhD in biochemistry at Queens College. She worked as a chemist for 38 years.
In 1986, Auerbacher published a book called "I Am A Star", named after the yellow Jude star that Jews had to wear in Nazi Germany.
Bundestag address President Reuven Rivlin addresses the Bundestag in Hebrew, beginning with the Jewish memorial prayer, Yizkor, at a special sitting in memory of the victims of Nazism on January 29 (credit: GPO)Bundestag address President Reuven Rivlin addresses the Bundestag in Hebrew, beginning with the Jewish memorial prayer, Yizkor, at a special sitting in memory of the victims of Nazism on January 29 (credit: GPO)
Auerbacher said that she will address the Bundestag members in German, her first language , and intends to talk about her life experiences and recount her family history.
Auerbacher’s ancestors had been in Germany for centuries. Her father was a disabled World War I veteran, and along with him many relatives had died for the ‘fatherland’.
A relative of hers, renowned poet Berthold Auerbach (spelled differently) had a street named after him, Auerbachstrasse. The street was eventually renamed by the Nazis.
Despite International Holocaust Remembrance Day falling on January 27, the date Auschwitz was liberated by the Red Army, Auerbach marks a different date every year.
“I was liberated by the Soviets on May 8th 1945, and every year I celebrate that date as my ‘second birthday,” said Auerbach. 


