Jared Leto has a thick Israeli accent in first teaser for TV series on WeWork founder Adam Neumann

An official teaser video released on Wednesday shows a first glimpse into Leto's interpretation of the native Hebrew speaker.

By CALEB A. GUEDES-REED/JTA
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 01:11

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 01:12
ADAM NEUMANN, former chief executive officer of US co-working firm WeWork. (photo credit: REUTERS)
ADAM NEUMANN, former chief executive officer of US co-working firm WeWork.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Fans (and critics) of Jared Leto’s Italian accent in “House of Gucci” have new material to work with in his portrayal of Adam Neumann, the Israeli founder of WeWork, in the soon-to-be-released Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed.” 
An official teaser video released on Wednesday shows a first glimpse into Leto’s interpretation of the native Hebrew speaker, as well as Neumann’s missteps in trying to guide the shared workspace company to going public. 
“This is what tomorrow looks like,” the Oscar winner insists at one point in the trailer. “Let there be lights and wide open spaces.”
The miniseries title is inspired by the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Anne Hathaway will co-star as Rebekah Neumann, WeWork co-founder and Neumann’s wife. 
Anne Hathaway 311 (credit: Reuters)Anne Hathaway 311 (credit: Reuters)
Founded in 2010, WeWork was once one of the country’s hottest startups, valued at nearly $50 billion. But a Wall Street Journal article noted that after initially filing to go public in 2019, the company became “besieged with criticism over its governance, business model, and ability to turn a profit.” Neumann, whose love of partying, charisma and risk-taking was once seen as an asset for building WeWork, ultimately became a liability. Neumann has even stated that he plans to live forever, become a world leader and rack up more than $1 trillion in wealth. 
The first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+ starting on March 18, with the additional five episodes airing weekly on Fridays through April 22. 


