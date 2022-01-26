The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netherlands cancels €2.2 million contract with Palestinian NGO

NGO Monitor originally alerted the Netherlands government about the affiliation of many UAWC employees and board members to the PFLP in 2018.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 00:15
Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast (photo credit: REUTERS/TOUSSAINT KLUITERS)
Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOUSSAINT KLUITERS)

The Netherlands has canceled a 2.2 million euro contract with the “Union of Agricultural Work Committees” (UAWC) – a Palestinian NGO – over ties to Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), according to a report by the organization NGO Monitor.

The Netherlands announced that it would cancel its contract with the Palestinian NGO on January 5th, amid an internal review that revealed 34 officials and board members who worked at UAWC in 2007-2020 had ties to the PFLP – some of whom held leadership positions and were responsible for vicious terror attacks, such as the 2019 murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb.

NGO Monitor, itself a non-governmental organization that analyzes International NGO's reception and potential bias towards Israel, originally alerted the Netherlands government about the affiliation of many UAWC employees and board members to the PFLP in 2018 and have remained in communication since.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent cancellation of the contract's funding, NGO Watch estimates that the Netherlands government has cut 2.2 million euros in support to the UAWC.

NGO Monitor Vice President Olga Deutsch (credit: NGO MONITOR) NGO Monitor Vice President Olga Deutsch (credit: NGO MONITOR)

Following the announcement, NGO Monitor sent letters to the governments of Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the European Union urging them – as the Netherlands had done – to freeze all ongoing or future funding to UAWC and other PFLP-linked NGO's.



